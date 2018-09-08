UFC 228 live results and highlights

UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley puts his belt on the line against Darren Till in the UFC 228 main event. Jessica Andrade steps in on short notice to face top women’s strawweight contender Karolina Kaowalkiewicz in the co-main event.

UFC 228 takes place Saturday night from American Airlines Center in Dallas. We will have live results and highlights of all the action.

UFC 228 results:

Main Card

Welterweight: Tyron Woodley (c) vs. Darren Till

Women’s Strawweight: Jéssica Andrade vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz

Featherweight: Zabit Magomedsharipov vs. Brandon Davis

Bantamweight: Jimmie Rivera vs. John Dodson

Welterweight: Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Niko Price

Preliminary Card (FX)

Women’s Strawweight: Carla Esparza vs. Tatiana Suarez

Bantamweight: Aljamain Sterling vs. Cody Stamann

Welterweight: Geoff Neal vs. Frank Camacho

Middleweight: Charles Byrd vs. Darren Stewart

Early Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass)

Welterweight: Diego Sanchez vs. Craig White

Lightweight: Jim Miller def. Alex White via submission (rear-naked choke) – Rd 1, 1:29

Women’s Bantamweight: Irene Aldana def. Lucie Pudilová via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Flyweight: Jarred Brooks def. Roberto Sanchez via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Highlights:

Jim Miller takes out Alex White early in round one.