UFC 228 weigh in results

The weigh ins for Saturday’s UFC 228 event are in the books but not without some drama. UFC women’s flyweight champion Nicco Montano didn’t make it to the weigh-ins because she had to be rushed to the hospital. The reason is being reported as a “botched weight cut” and issues related to her kidneys. Everyone else is on point. Here are the results via MMAFighting.

MAIN CARD

Tyron Woodley (170) vs. Darren Till (169)

Nicco Montano (N/A) vs. Valentina Shevchenko (124.5) – Montano didn’t weigh-in, fight cancelled.

Brandon Davis (146) vs. Zabit Magomedsharipov (146)

Jessica Andrade (116) vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz (115)

Abdul Razak Alhassan (170.5) vs. Niko Price (170.5)

Prelims:

Carla Esparza (115.5) vs. Tatiana Suarez (115)

Cody Stamann (135.5) vs. Aljamain Sterling (135.5)

John Dodson (135.5) vs. Jimmie Rivera (136)

Charles Byrd (185) vs. Darren Stewart (185.5)

Prelims (UFC Fight Pass):

Diego Sanchez (171) vs. Craig White (171)

Jim Miller (155.5) vs. Alex White (155)

Irene Aldana (135) vs. Lucie Pudilova (134)

Jarred Brooks (125.5) vs. Roberto Sanchez (126)

Frank Camacho (171) vs. Geoff Neal (170.5)