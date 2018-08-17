Watch Wanderlei train ahead of Rampage rematch

Wanderlei Silva will be facing off against familiar foe Rampage Jackson at Bellator 206 for the fourth time. Wand leads the series 2-1 but he is also 4-8 in his last 12 while Rampage Jackson is an admirable 7-5. The last time this pair met it ended with Wanderlei counting the lights in the third minute of round 1 and Jackson giving his trademark howl. Will it be different this time? Odds are that the favorite is going to be Rampage given how far Wand has fallen off the hype train. Check out Wand’s preparation…

