Gus wants Cormier to fight him or relinquish the belt

With Jon Jones out and Daniel Cormier becoming the new heavyweight champion it leaves the light heavyweight belt in limbo. Perennial contender Alexander Gustafsson believes that Cormier should either agree to fight him for the 205 belt or give it up and let him fight someone else for it. Should Dana White make DC vacate the belt he would then almost certainly make Gus’s UFC 227 fight with Volkan Oezdemir for the belt. Here’s what Gus said via MMAFighting…

He’s up there now; he has the heavyweight belt and he has the light heavyweight belt. He’s keeping the light heavyweight belt for himself, he doesn’t want to let it go. I don’t know what’s going on; he has to make up his mind and decide if he wants to come back down. I’m just going to beat Volkan and then I’m ready for him. Maybe he should just let that belt go and give it to us so we have something to fight for. They should do this fight for an interim title. Whenever DC makes up his mind…if he wants to come down we can fight for the real title. They should make this fight for the interim title, me and Volkan — that’s the No. 1 guy and the No 2 guy.

What do you think about Gus’s comments?