WWE reveals why Rousey missed RAW last night

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey made the transition to WWE superstar this year and since then she has been a featured performer on their weekly RAW programming. She was noticeably absent from the programming last night and WWE revealed why. Instead of Charlotte Flair as an opponent she will be taking on sharks. Check it out…

Ronda Rousey filming for Shark Week

Ronda Rousey will not appear on Monday Night Raw tonight, as she is currently filming for Shark Week, which begins Sunday, July 22 on Discovery.

Although Rousey is typically sinking her teeth into the Women’s division on the red brand, this week she is on location for an as-yet unrevealed piece of Shark Week programming.