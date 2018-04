Khabib Nurmagomedov is the lightweight champion but it didn’t stop people from complaining. His team and some of his hardcore fans accused Joe Rogan of “biased” commentary in his match with Al Iquinta at UFC 223 but Rogan stands by his comments. Pointing out flaws in someone’s game is not bias it is an opinion but that won’t stop some fans or fighters from lashing out if they have something negative said about them. Listen to his commentary and you tell us – is it biased?

Please like & share: