USADA catches another one

Marco Polo Reyes is the latest to be flagged by USADA for an out of competition drug test on March 8th. He had just scored a $50K bonus for his knockout of Matt Frevola at Fight Night 24. No word has been given on what he failed for yet but the UFC did address it…

The UFC organization was notified today that the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has informed Marco Reyes of a potential Anti-Doping Policy violation stemming from an out-of-competition sample collected on March 8, 2018. USADA, the independent administrator of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, will handle the results management and appropriate adjudication of this case involving Reyes. Under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, there is a full and fair legal process that is afforded to all athletes before any sanctions are imposed. Additional information will be provided at the appropriate time as the process moves forward.

Man they are popping everyone!