UFC London card is short one fight for weight issues

Jack Marshman was trying to meet Brad Scott at 170 pounds but had some serious weight cutting. Marshman’s manager Graham Boylan spoke to MMA Junkie about the UFC Fight Night London withdrawal and here’s what he had to say via MMAmania…

As with all athletes, the weight cut is always something that can go wrong, no matter how experienced you are in this game. Hopefully we can get this fight rescheduled ASAP. (Marshman) is not the first and won’t be the last – these things happen. All we can do is move on and learn from it. Jack would like to send his apologies to Brad and fans.

So UFC Fight Night London is down one fight but at least the main event of Fabricio Werdum vs. Alexander Volkov is still on.