WWE releases Rousey schedule leading to Wrestlemania

WWE signed Ronda Rousey, she appeared, and the internet broke. With all of the hype surrounding her signing they are trying very hard to maximize the potential impact it has. It looks to be Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey vs HHH and wife Stephanie McMahon at Wrestlemania with the emphasis on Ronda and Steph. That being said, WWE released her schedule which leads to her match at Wrestlemania 34 – check it out.

Ronda Rousey to appear on every Raw leading up to WrestleMania Raw is about to get a lot more Rowdy! It has been announced that Ronda Rousey will appear on every single episode of Raw leading up to WrestleMania. “Rowdy” Ronda will make special appearances in: 3/5 – BMO Harris Bradley Center, Milwaukee 3/12 – Little Caesars Arena, Detroit 3/19 – American Airlines Center, Dallas 3/26 – Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland 4/2 – Philips Arena, Atlanta What impact will Rousey have on the Road to WrestleMania? Tune in to Raw every week to find out!

Are you excited about Ronda in WWE?