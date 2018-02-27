Report: Reigns Wrestlemania main event in jeopardy after steroid accusations?

Dave Melter of Wrestling Observer Radio reported that Roman Reigns may have some trouble on the horizon. Richard Rodriquez who is accused of being a steroid ring leader told filmmaker Jon Bravo that Reigns is a steroid user as are other celebrities and he will provide evidence soon to prove it. He says he has text messages proving he is on the juice and if those exist and are released Wrestlemania 34 may need a new main event.

Bleacher Report speculated that the reason Brock Lesnar no showed RAW is genuine concern that he may be implicated, too. Let’s be real here, folks. Brock Lesnar using steroids is nothing that would shock anyone. Also, Lesnar has been in Vegas speaking with Dana White but legit talks of a return to the UFC aren’t being reported. Brock could very well be using this as leverage for WWE contract negotiations. If the UFC return rumors are indeed factual he may be gone if he decides he’s done with pro wrestling.

Here’s what Dave said about Roman’s potential, but unlikely removal from the main event of Wrestlemania just a short time away.

“I don’t know if they are going to go with Strowman and Reigns with Brock Lesnar but if something happens with Lesnar, obviously Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman is the only match that you could put in that spot. If something happens with Roman Reigns and something still could, Strowman is also the only other guy you could put in that spot as well. There is concern about Roman Reigns for sure but right now the idea is that he’s the main event at WrestleMania. There is a Braun Strowman back up plan clearly in place. They could go with Strowman vs. Elias, if they have Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.”

But what if Brock and Roman get flagged and removed from the card? Who would step up? Our guess is John Cena vs. The Undertaker.