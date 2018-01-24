Bellator 192 suspension list is a doozy

Bellator 192 is done and we have a new welterweight champion in Rory MacDonald and Chael Sonnen vanquished Rampage Jackson in the main events of the evening. MacDonald’s leg looked like he was beaten with a baseball bat thanks to Doug Lima’s onslaught of kicks which prompted Rory to comment that the pain was ‘immeasurable’. Rory has been hit with a 45 day suspension for the leg kicks and 180 days unless his doctor says his right hand is not fractured. The full list is long. Check it out.
- Chael Sonnen: mandatory seven day suspension
- Quinton Jackson: mandatory seven day suspension
- Rory MacDonald: mandatory seven day suspension; suspended 180 days with 180 days no contact unless cleared by doctor for possible fracture to right hand and right lower leg; suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact for precautionary reasons.
- Douglas Lima: mandatory seven day suspension; suspended 60 days with 60 days no contact unless cleared by doctor for right eyebrow laceration; suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact for precautionary reasons.
- Michael Chandler: mandatory seven day suspension
- Goiti Yamauchi: mandatory seven day suspension; suspended 60 days with 60 days no contact unless cleared by doctor for left cheek laceration;
- Aaron Pico: mandatory seven day suspension
- Shane Kruchten: mandatory seven day suspension; suspended 180 days with 180 days no contact unless cleared by doctor for right foot fracture (2nd toe); suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact no exception for knockout.
- Henry Corrales: mandatory seven day suspension
- Georgi Karakhanyan: mandatory seven day suspension; suspended 180 days with 180 days no contact unless cleared by doctor for right hand fracture; suspended 60 days with 60 days no contact unless cleared by doctor for left eyebrow laceration
- Joey Davis: mandatory seven day suspension
- Ian Butler: mandatory seven day suspension; suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact no exception for knockout
- Jose Campos: mandatory seven day suspension
- Haim Gozali: mandatory seven day suspension
- Devon Brock: suspended 60 days with 60 days no contact unless cleared by doctor for left eyebrow laceration
- Khonry Gracie: mandatory seven day suspension
- Bomba Vasconcelos: mandatory seven day suspension
- Ivan Castillo: mandatory seven day suspension
- Cooper Gibson: mandatory seven day suspension
- Andrew Lazo: mandatory seven day suspension
- Chad George: mandatory seven day suspension
- James Barnes: mandatory seven day suspension; suspended 180 days with 180 days no contact unless cleared by doctor for left shoulder fracture
- Gabriel Green: mandatory seven day suspension
- Christopher Padilla: mandatory seven day suspension
- Roosevelt Roberts: mandatory seven day suspension
- Tommy Aaron: mandatory seven day suspension; suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact for knockout
- Jalin Turner: mandatory seven day suspension
- Noah Tillis: mandatory seven day suspension; suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact for knockout
- Arthur Estrazulas: mandatory seven day suspension
- Mike Segura: mandatory seven day suspension
- Kyle Estrada: mandatory seven day suspension
- David Duran: mandatory seven day suspension
- Johnny Cisneros: mandatory seven day suspension
- Marlen Magee: suspended 60 days with 60 days no contact unless cleared by doctor for nose laceration
