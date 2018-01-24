Bellator 192 suspension list is a doozy

Bellator 192 is done and we have a new welterweight champion in Rory MacDonald and Chael Sonnen vanquished Rampage Jackson in the main events of the evening. MacDonald’s leg looked like he was beaten with a baseball bat thanks to Doug Lima’s onslaught of kicks which prompted Rory to comment that the pain was ‘immeasurable’. Rory has been hit with a 45 day suspension for the leg kicks and 180 days unless his doctor says his right hand is not fractured. The full list is long. Check it out.

Chael Sonnen: mandatory seven day suspension

Quinton Jackson: mandatory seven day suspension

Rory MacDonald: mandatory seven day suspension; suspended 180 days with 180 days no contact unless cleared by doctor for possible fracture to right hand and right lower leg; suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact for precautionary reasons.

Douglas Lima: mandatory seven day suspension; suspended 60 days with 60 days no contact unless cleared by doctor for right eyebrow laceration; suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact for precautionary reasons.

Michael Chandler: mandatory seven day suspension

Goiti Yamauchi: mandatory seven day suspension; suspended 60 days with 60 days no contact unless cleared by doctor for left cheek laceration;

Aaron Pico: mandatory seven day suspension

Shane Kruchten: mandatory seven day suspension; suspended 180 days with 180 days no contact unless cleared by doctor for right foot fracture (2nd toe); suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact no exception for knockout.

Henry Corrales: mandatory seven day suspension

Georgi Karakhanyan: mandatory seven day suspension; suspended 180 days with 180 days no contact unless cleared by doctor for right hand fracture; suspended 60 days with 60 days no contact unless cleared by doctor for left eyebrow laceration

Joey Davis: mandatory seven day suspension

Ian Butler: mandatory seven day suspension; suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact no exception for knockout

Jose Campos: mandatory seven day suspension

Haim Gozali: mandatory seven day suspension

Devon Brock: suspended 60 days with 60 days no contact unless cleared by doctor for left eyebrow laceration

Khonry Gracie: mandatory seven day suspension

Bomba Vasconcelos: mandatory seven day suspension

Ivan Castillo: mandatory seven day suspension

Cooper Gibson: mandatory seven day suspension

Andrew Lazo: mandatory seven day suspension

Chad George: mandatory seven day suspension

James Barnes: mandatory seven day suspension; suspended 180 days with 180 days no contact unless cleared by doctor for left shoulder fracture

Gabriel Green: mandatory seven day suspension

Christopher Padilla: mandatory seven day suspension

Roosevelt Roberts: mandatory seven day suspension

Tommy Aaron: mandatory seven day suspension; suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact for knockout

Jalin Turner: mandatory seven day suspension

Noah Tillis: mandatory seven day suspension; suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact for knockout

Arthur Estrazulas: mandatory seven day suspension

Mike Segura: mandatory seven day suspension

Kyle Estrada: mandatory seven day suspension

David Duran: mandatory seven day suspension

Johnny Cisneros: mandatory seven day suspension

Marlen Magee: suspended 60 days with 60 days no contact unless cleared by doctor for nose laceration