Bellator 192 suspension list is a doozy

Bellator 192 is done and we have a new welterweight champion in Rory MacDonald and Chael Sonnen vanquished Rampage Jackson in the main events of the evening. MacDonald’s leg looked like he was beaten with a baseball bat thanks to Doug Lima’s onslaught of kicks which prompted Rory to comment that the pain was ‘immeasurable’. Rory has been hit with a 45 day suspension for the leg kicks and 180 days unless his doctor says his right hand is not fractured. The full list is long. Check it out.

  • Chael Sonnen: mandatory seven day suspension
  • Quinton Jackson: mandatory seven day suspension
  • Rory MacDonald: mandatory seven day suspension; suspended 180 days with 180 days no contact unless cleared by doctor for possible fracture to right hand and right lower leg; suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact for precautionary reasons.
  • Douglas Lima: mandatory seven day suspension; suspended 60 days with 60 days no contact unless cleared by doctor for right eyebrow laceration; suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact for precautionary reasons.
  • Michael Chandler: mandatory seven day suspension
  • Goiti Yamauchi: mandatory seven day suspension; suspended 60 days with 60 days no contact unless cleared by doctor for left cheek laceration;
  • Aaron Pico: mandatory seven day suspension
  • Shane Kruchten: mandatory seven day suspension; suspended 180 days with 180 days no contact unless cleared by doctor for right foot fracture (2nd toe); suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact no exception for knockout.
  • Henry Corrales: mandatory seven day suspension
  • Georgi Karakhanyan: mandatory seven day suspension; suspended 180 days with 180 days no contact unless cleared by doctor for right hand fracture; suspended 60 days with 60 days no contact unless cleared by doctor for left eyebrow laceration
  • Joey Davis: mandatory seven day suspension
  • Ian Butler: mandatory seven day suspension; suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact no exception for knockout
  • Jose Campos: mandatory seven day suspension
  • Haim Gozali: mandatory seven day suspension
  • Devon Brock: suspended 60 days with 60 days no contact unless cleared by doctor for left eyebrow laceration
  • Khonry Gracie: mandatory seven day suspension
  • Bomba Vasconcelos: mandatory seven day suspension
  • Ivan Castillo: mandatory seven day suspension
  • Cooper Gibson: mandatory seven day suspension
  • Andrew Lazo: mandatory seven day suspension
  • Chad George: mandatory seven day suspension
  • James Barnes: mandatory seven day suspension; suspended 180 days with 180 days no contact unless cleared by doctor for left shoulder fracture
  • Gabriel Green: mandatory seven day suspension
  • Christopher Padilla: mandatory seven day suspension
  • Roosevelt Roberts: mandatory seven day suspension
  • Tommy Aaron: mandatory seven day suspension; suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact for knockout
  • Jalin Turner: mandatory seven day suspension
  • Noah Tillis: mandatory seven day suspension; suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact for knockout
  • Arthur Estrazulas: mandatory seven day suspension
  • Mike Segura: mandatory seven day suspension
  • Kyle Estrada: mandatory seven day suspension
  • David Duran: mandatory seven day suspension
  • Johnny Cisneros: mandatory seven day suspension
  • Marlen Magee: suspended 60 days with 60 days no contact unless cleared by doctor for nose laceration
