Jeremy Stephens picked up his second straight “Fight of the Night” performance bonus by stopping rising featherweight Dooho Choi in the UFC Fight Night 124 main event Sunday in St. Louis. The first round saw a back-and-forth slugfest with Choi winning on two of the three judges’ scorecards. However, Stephens dropped Choi in round 2 and finished him off with some nasty ground and pound. Take a look at how it went down.

