Rumors say Undertaker may get one more match with right opponent at Wrestlemania 34

The Undertaker retired after losing to potentially the worst possible opponent for him at Wrestlemania 33 last year in Roman Reigns. Now, according to Dave Meltzer we may get the one guy we wanted him to retire with after all. John Cena may end up facing The Deadman at Wrestlemania 34 set to be held on April 8, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Cena was the most desirable opponent for Taker according to most fans because he has honestly earned the right to compete with him in what could and should be his last match. John has never faced Taker at a Wrestlemania and it would be a good selling point for the bout. The ovation for Undertaker would be a lot louder instead of the chorus of boos mixed in with cheers after he lost to the over pushed Reigns.

Once the match is one hundred percent concrete we will let you know.