Kavanagh says McGregor training now and will be returning in 2018

Conor McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh is saying that Dana White will not have to make good on his threats to strip McGregor of his lightweight title. The Irishman is reportedly in preparation for an imminent return to the sport after his freakshow boxing match loss to Floyd Mayweather Jr in 2017. Rest assured that if he makes the decision to return everyone will know about it every second of every day given their track record. Check out what Kavanagh told BBC Northern Ireland.

He’s back in training almost every day now and I think 2018 will be a big year for us…Conor’s still the champion. I have his belt at home. He’s making the decision…Boxing was a nice detour from what we’ve done but mixed martial arts is my passion, soif I have anything to do with it, he’ll be in the Octagon this year.

If there is one thing we are sure of it’s that with Conor McGregor nothing is for sure. What do you think? Will he really return?