UFC on FOX 26 bettings odds

UFC on FOX 26 features former champs Rafael Dos Anjos and Robbie Lawler in the main event. We took a look at the odds for the show and found the most commonly accepted ones to share with you. The event takes place this Saturday, December 16th in Winnipeg. Check out the lines on these bouts:

Rafael dos Anjos (-115) vs. Robbie Lawler (-105)

Ricardo Lamas (-275) vs. Josh Emmett (+235)

Santiago Ponzinibbio (-190) vs. Mike Perry (+165)

Misha Cirkunov (-165) vs. Glover Teixeira (+145)

Jared Cannonier (-185) vs. Jan Blachowicz (+160)

Julian Marquez (-255) vs. Darren Stewart (+215)

Chad Laprise (-160) vs. Galore Bofando (+140)

Tim Elliott (-260) vs. Pietro Menga (+220)

Abel Trujillo (-220) vs. John Makdessi (+180)

Oluwale Bamgbose (-115) vs. Alessio Di Chirico (-105)

Jordan Mein (-135) vs. Erick Silva (+115)

Nordine Taleb (-150) vs. Danny Roberts (+130)

Lawler and Dos Anjos have the most intriguing of the group with both being minuses but Glover Teixeira being the underdog is a bit surprising. What do you think? Are these spot on?