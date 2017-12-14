McMahon and HHH give surprising support for Jericho vs. Omega

Paul Levesque aka HHH in WWE gave some surprising support for fellow legend Chris Jericho and his match against Kenny Omega in New Japan Pro Wrestling. Vince McMahon even gave his backing when Chris called him to tell him like a true professional should by the way. Jericho recently said that McMahon was always going to be his boss. I’m referencing about 75% of WWE made stars who “forget” to call the company when they wrestle somewhere else that might be a conflict of interest. The point? Jericho is respected for a reason and that’s why HHH publicly gave his thumbs up.

I think it’s great. Good for Chris It’s phenomenal. Good for Kenny, good for New Japan. We were aware. That was a conversation that was had. It’s great, it’s good for him. Chris is one of the greatest talents in the history of the business, so I think it’s great. Good product is good product. I’m happy for them, happy for Chris and happy for everybody.

Omega vs Jericho takes place at WrestleKingdom 12 on Jan. 4, 2018, in the Tokyo Dome