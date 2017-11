Bray Wyatt, Bo Dallas, Jo Jo, and Roman Reigns have been off TV for what was reportedly viral meningitis. As of Monday Bo Dallas and Bray Wyatt have been cleared, and Reigns is expected to be in the next few weeks. Nia Jax was not off TV for illness as was rumored. She was taking time off for personal reasons and is now back in the swing of things.

All of the superstars mentioned above are expected to be in WWE’s upcoming special event Survivor Series.