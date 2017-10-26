GSP’s comments on poor UFC 217 ticket sales are unsurprisingly bland

“Matt Use, I am not impressed by your performance”, said the robot voiced Canadian.

Georges St. Pierre sold lots pay per views once upon a time way back when. When he left the game in 2013 he apparently lost a lot of interest from fans if you are paying attention at water coolers everywhere, or the forums in today’s society. Granted because of GSP’s cool demeanor and the fact that he no longer has what seemed like an infinite string of potentially title reign ending opponents this isn’t surprising. Neither is his bland response to MMA Junkie about the reports of UFC 217 ticket sales going poorly.

I do not focus on that, I don’t even care. I don’t care. I would rather make zero dollars and win my fight than make $10 million and lose my fight. This is my word, and I swear it’s true. It’s always been like that, even when I was poor. I want to win, and I don’t care about.

Georges takes on UFC middleweight Champion Michael Bisping on November 5th at UFC 217 in New York.