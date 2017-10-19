Garbrandt thinks he would ice McGregor, beat Mighty Mouse, and top boxers

UFC bantamweight champ Cody Garbrandt faces TJ Dillashaw at UFC 217 but he’s calling everybody out already. Here’s what he told ESPN (via Bloody Elbow).

I’ve got T.J. ahead of me. He’s a great adversary to level up on. I’m excited to go in there and take out T.J., and whoever else — ‘Mighty Mouse’, Conor. I’ll go in there and knock Conor the f— out in boxing. Let’s be honest. There’s no difference in a southpaw or orthodox. That guy could come out and fight on his hands for all I give a f—. I would knock him out, and that’s it. You can give me top boxers, Adrien Broner, Mikey Garcia. I would love to get in the ring with them.

There’s no doubt that Cody has confidence but he has to get by TJ Dillashaw on November 4th at UFC 217.