It was rumored earlier this year that UFC hall of famer Chuck Liddell would return to fighting for the Bellator organization. After being forced in to retirement by Dana White he was given a “lifetime” position as a UFC executive which dissipated when the company was purchased. With Liddell out of a job it would be a little bit of revenge to fight for the competition. He spoke with Ariel Helwani about the firing, Jon Jones, PED use, and his potential return.

