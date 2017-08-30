McGregor officially calls out Nate Diaz for rubber match

Here it is. The official call out of Nate Diaz by Conor McGregor not long after his historic fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr. on August 26th.

I faced him at 170lbs, he beat me. I rematched him at 170lbs, I beat him. Now I’m the 155lbs champion, now if he wants that fight, he must come down – that’s a fair trade. I didn’t ask for the rematch at a lower weight. I asked for it at the exact same weight. I thought that was a fair play move on my behalf and I came in and I won. So now I won the 155lb title after that, so if he wants the fight he has to make the 155lb limit.