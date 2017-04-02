You are here: Home » video » VIDEO: Paul Heyman says Charlotte will be first woman to main event Wrestlemania

VIDEO: Paul Heyman says Charlotte will be first woman to main event Wrestlemania

Posted by: Sean McClure on April 2, 2017 in video, WWE Leave a comment

At Axxess during WWE’s lineup of WrestleMania events, Paul Heyman addressed the crowd in attendance while standing in a wrestling ring. He of course spoke about Brock Lesnar, but surprised everyone when he said Charlotte Flair would be the first woman to main event WrestleMania. Check out the video below.

Tagged with:

Contact us --- Privacy Policy
2008-2017© Copyright PROMMANOW / Partner with USA TODAY Sports Digital Properties
Scroll To Top