At Axxess during WWE’s lineup of WrestleMania events, Paul Heyman addressed the crowd in attendance while standing in a wrestling ring. He of course spoke about Brock Lesnar, but surprised everyone when he said Charlotte Flair would be the first woman to main event WrestleMania. Check out the video below.
You are here: Home » video » VIDEO: Paul Heyman says Charlotte will be first woman to main event Wrestlemania
Tagged with: Axxess Brock Lesnar Charlotte featured Flair Paul Heyman pro mma Sean McClure Wrestlemania wwe