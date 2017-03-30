Ferguson wants assurances before trying to fight Nurmagomedov fourth time

Speaking on UFC Tonight this week top lightweight contender Tony Ferguson was asked if he knew Khabib Nurmagomedov was going to miss weight at UFC 209.

“I didn’t have inside info,” Ferguson said. “I know my opponent. This is the third time I’ve had to read him. Before the weigh-ins, this dude already looked sucked up. I felt a lot better than this guy did. I thought: Have fun with that weight cut.”

Ferguson was asked if he’d try to fight Nurmagomedov a fourth time. “I would love to have the fight,” he said. “But putting up with the camp again, it puts a salty taste in my mouth. It’s like swimming in the ocean. You know it’s good for you, but it doesn’t taste good. Yes, it’s a fight I want and it’s a fight that fans want to see. There would have to be some assurances in place.”

Ferguson also said if lightweight champ Conor McGregor wanted to pursue boxing, then he should vacate the belt. The only other person Ferguson seems interested in fighting is Nate Diaz.

“El Cucuy” was asked in jest what type of drinks he’d make for certain fighters. For Conor McGegor, Ferguson suggested, “An Irish Coffee so he could wake up and realize he’s not going to beat Floyd Mayweather.”

For Nurmagomedov, Ferguson said he needed, “A Screwdriver because he’s screwed me over twice.” And for Nate Diaz, “He’s from the hood – maybe a Colt 45 or Cobra.”