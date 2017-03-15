VIDEO: WWE’s old timey wrestling spoof trailer has us in tears

Ladies and gentlemen if you think that old time country wrestling was dead well we have news for you. It is!

WWE has released what appears to be a spoof series making fun of the Memphis style wrestling of the 80’s and we are loving it. I have fond memories of it and seeing this trailer I know now how ridiculous it really was. Yes it was awesome and I will always hold it dear, but WWE has nailed the spirit of it and mixed it with a little irreverence.

Southpaw was a term you heard a million times when a wrestler was left handed and according to the commentators it was 100 times more deadly to take a punch from someone. Southpaw Regional Wrestling looks just as insane. Just watch and get hyped!