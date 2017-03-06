Khabib Nurmagomedov issues public apology for UFC 209 withdrawal

Khabib Nurmagomedov was forced to withdraw from his UFC 209 co-main event fight with Tony Ferguson just one day prior to their interim lightweight title match. Nurmagomedov faced complications while cutting weight and was hospitalized before weigh-ins. He and his opponent lost out on a huge payday, not to mention a potential shot at Conor McGregor’s lightweight title. He was also seen eating cake leading up to the fight which makes the whole situation even more puzzling.

Khabib posted the following apology on Instagram on Sunday:

“Whoever you are or whatever you do, you’ll get only what God prescribed for you. AlhamduliLlah for everything God gifted me for my 28 years, I got much more than I asked. I know that many people was waiting for this fight and I fail them. Want to bring my apologies for all my fans, UFC and my opponent Tony. My health is fine now, thanks God. These tough testing only makes me stronger. Thank everyone for the support.”

I guess God prescribed him that cake too.

It is what it is. A lot of fans were hugely disappointed, not to mention all the sacrifice that Ferguson made to prepare for the fight.

Here’s a thought, if you have that much trouble making weight, maybe you shouldn’t be in that weight class. Maybe dehydrating your body to the extreme to cut weight is not healthy on your body and eventually there could be serious consequences. We’re happy that Khabib’s health is fine now, but this was unacceptable.