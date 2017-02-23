Michael Bisping responds to Romero’s manager

Yoel Romero’s manager Malki Kawa laid it out there that UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping isn’t going to be champ for long. The Luke Thomas Show had Bisping on and he blasted back as only Michael can.

I’m not scared of Yoel Romero, contrary to what his idiotic manager said yesterday. What I understand is his idiotic manager needs Yoel to be in a big fight because right now, who is Malki Kawa managing? Who is earning pay from? He makes his money off fighters, his cash cow is Jon Jones who’s out of the equation right now. He’s not earning money off of him so he needs Yoel Romero to be in a big fight because Yoel’s not a big earner, to my knowledge. Malki needs some cash. That’s why he’s out here, talking a little bit of smack about me trying to generate some interest because he needs his 20 percent of Yoel Romero, simple as that.

To be honest, Romero is going to test Michael and we will find out if he staying power as champion. Who do you think takes it?