Lesnar makes another house show appearance

February 17 in Dallas Texas was a good day to be a Brock Lesnar fan. At a house show he took on Big Show and won, but the real winners were the fans. Here are the full results :

* Enzo Amore and Big Cass def. Rusev and Jinder Mahal.

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville def. Rich Swann.

* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson def. The New Day and Sheamus and Cesaro in a triple threat tag team match.

* The Golden Truth, Curtis Axel and Sin Cara def. The Shining Stars, Bo Dallas and Titus O’Neil went to a no contest. Brock Lesnar came to the ring and suplexed everyone.

* Brock Lesnar def. Big Show.

* WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bayley and Sasha Banks def. Charlotte and Nia Jax.

* Samoa Joe def. Sami Zayn.

* Roman Reigns def. Braun Strowman via DQ in the main event.

Source: PWInsider.com