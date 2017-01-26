Daniel Cormier dares Anthony Johnson to stand with him

Daniel Cormier will face Anthony Johnson in a rematch at UFC 210 taking place on Sat., April 8 at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York. On UFC Tonight he made a bold statement that may be a mistake if the opposite result happens:

I get to go in there and fold up Rumble Johnson like a nice load of laundry. No wrestling. I’m standing up with Rumble Johnson. You say you’re going to knock me…prove it to me on April 8th. I’ll be waiting for you. I’m going to stand with this dude. What’s the worst that can happen?

Ronda Rousey made similar comments before she got knocked out by Holly Holm. Was this wise Cormier?