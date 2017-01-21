Bellator 170: Ortiz vs. Sonnen live stream and results

Bellator 170: Ortiz vs. Sonnen takes place Saturday evening from The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. In the main event, UFC Hall of Famer and former light heavyweight champ Tito Ortiz makes one final walk to the cage as he takes on “The Bad Guy” Chael Sonnen. Also, striker extraordinaire Paul Daley takes on Bellator season nine middleweight tournament winner Brennan Ward and much much more. It’s a stacked 18-fight card that kicks off with prelims at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT — you can watch the LIVE STREAM right here at ProMMAnow.com (player below). And then the main card kicks off at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on Spike. ProMMAnow.com will provide live results of all the action so stay right here. Don’t you move.

BELLATOR 170 LIVE FIGHT RESULTS:

Bellator 170 “Ortiz vs. Sonnen” Card (Spike TV / 9 p.m. ET):

Tito Ortiz (204.8) vs. Chael Sonnen (205.8)

Paul Daley (170.8) vs. Brennan Ward (170.9)

Ralek Gracie (183.9) vs. Hisaki Kato (185.0)

Georgi Karakhanyan (145.9) vs. Emmanuel Sanchez (145.6)

Derek Campos (154.2) vs. Derek Anderson (160.1)

Bellator 170 “Prelims” Card (ProMMAnow.com / 6:30 p.m. ET):