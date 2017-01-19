VIDEO: Mir wants Lesnar trilogy finale

Let’s be honest. The first Frank Mir vs. Brock Lesnar was a freakshow, but the second was an absolute demolition exhibition put on by Brock Lesnar. Mir won the first bout by submission early, but in the rematch he got manhandled and battered relentlessly eventually losing by TKO in the second round. That didn’t stop him from wanting a rubber match with the “Beast Incarnate”. Here’s some of what he told Submission Radio and then the entire video clip below it.

Oh absolutely. But I mean at this point, I just want to go out there and still compete and perform. So fighting Brock, obviously that would be a good money payday cause of his name recognition and the amount of people that would watch and the story behind it. So it makes a lot more sense than some other fights.