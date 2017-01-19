You are here: Home » Bellator Fighting Championships » Bellator 170 live stream: Ortiz vs. Sonnen pre-fight press conference

Bellator 170 live stream: Ortiz vs. Sonnen pre-fight press conference

Posted by: Pro MMA Now Staff on January 19, 2017 in Bellator Fighting Championships, MMA, video Leave a comment

Watch the live stream for Thursday’s (Jan. 19, 2017) Bellator 170 pre-fight press conference right here. Tito Ortiz faces Chael Sonnen in the main event. The event also features Paul Daley vs. Brennan Ward, Ralek Gracie vs. Hisaki Kato, Georgi Karakhanyan vs. Emmanuel Sanchez, and Derek Campos vs. Derek Anderson. The live stream for the Bellator 170 pre-fight presser will begin on Thursday at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET. Tito plans to retire after this fight so be sure to tune in. Also, check out our exclusive pre-fight interview with Tito here.

Tagged with:

Contact us --- Privacy Policy
2008-2016 © Copyright PROMMANOW / Partner with USA TODAY Sports Digital Properties
Scroll To Top