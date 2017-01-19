Bellator 170 live stream: Ortiz vs. Sonnen pre-fight press conference

Watch the live stream for Thursday’s (Jan. 19, 2017) Bellator 170 pre-fight press conference right here. Tito Ortiz faces Chael Sonnen in the main event. The event also features Paul Daley vs. Brennan Ward, Ralek Gracie vs. Hisaki Kato, Georgi Karakhanyan vs. Emmanuel Sanchez, and Derek Campos vs. Derek Anderson. The live stream for the Bellator 170 pre-fight presser will begin on Thursday at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET. Tito plans to retire after this fight so be sure to tune in. Also, check out our exclusive pre-fight interview with Tito here.
