Lawler says bye to American Top Team

Robbie Lawler had one of the greatest comeback stories in MMA history. The former welterweight champion came in from Strikeforce and lit the UFC up. He TKO’d Josh Koscheck, beat Rory MacDonald in to a bloody mess, and eventually defeated Johny Hendricks to capture the championship. He lost it to Tyron Woodley shortly after beating Carlos Condit, but his mark on history was made.

Recently it was reported by ENT Imports that he waved goodbye to celebrity magnet American Top Team. ATT had a show on TV and I dare you to name another gym who had that.