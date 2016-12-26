Bantamweight title challenger Cody Garbrandt gets a new outfit for fight week, while reigning 135-pound champ Dominick Cruz gets some new duds for his pup. Women’s bantamweight champ Amanda Nunes shops for a new Christmas tree for her hotel room. No sign of Ms. Rousey. UFC 207 will be held Friday, Dec. 30 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Go behind the scenes with an all-access look leading up to the year’s last UFC event. This is UFC 207 Embedded episode 1.