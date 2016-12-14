Rousey eats in the nude? Fan boys faint

Ronda Rousey makes her return at UFC 207 against bantamweight champ Amanda Nunes on Dec. 30, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. She is a huge star so as we have come to expect from big stars we get some strange stories from their past. Her former roommate Kayla Harrison told Sports Illustrated a fact that will make fan boy dreams come true.

There’s a lot of things the world doesn’t know about Ronda. Ronda loves to walk around the house in the nude. There would be times when I would come home from school or work or whatever and she would just be sitting at the counter eating butt naked.

Rousey got knocked out by Holly Holm at UFC 193 back in Sept. 2015. She returns to try and reclaim at UFC 207.