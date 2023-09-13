News of a rematch clause in Fury’s fight with Ngannou is a setback for heavyweight boxing 

There is considerably more money on offer in crossover fighting exhibitions than there currently is for professional fighters who are going head-to-head in their respective sports. The advent of YouTubers going toe to toe with MMA and boxing stars of yesteryear has been the catalyst for record purses being earned which has – perhaps understandably – seen a change in priority for some of the fighting industry’s biggest names.
Fury set to fight an exhibition match in Saudi Arabia
Tyson Fury is one such name who has put his career on hold to take part in one of these aforementioned matches. The Englishman is set to fight former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia at the end of October in a match he is predicted to win.
The current Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou odds list the WBC champion as the favourite at short odds of just 1/12 to win.
While there are still seven weeks to go before the ten-round contest in Riyadh, it’s unlikely that the latest boxing odds will change dramatically with Fury the overwhelming favourite to beat Ngannou who is seen as more of a specialist in the Octagon than the boxing ring.
This is Fury’s prerogative and it should be said that he has earned the right to decide who he fights, the only shame is that it has left a question mark over this era of professional heavyweight boxing. Furthermore, if someone of Fury’s generational prowess decides that it’s worth abandoning his legacy in order to chase the riches of exhibition bouts then it’s difficult to see how boxing’s rule makers get the best to ever fight each other again.