Nate Diaz’s Best Fights

Nate Diaz is preparing to swap the octagon for the squared circle with his boxing bout with Jake Paul fast approaching. The UFC legend will take on the social media influencer in what has been dubbed Ready 4 War in Dallas, Texas, on August 5th.

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz will face off in a boxing bout on Aug. 5 🍿 pic.twitter.com/i0ZFIoKbGb — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 12, 2023

Diaz’s Best UFC Fights

The Jake Paul fight will be the first time that Nate Diaz will step into a boxing ring, but the California native has shown on many occasions in his MMA career that he is always up for a fight. The Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz odds show that he is the 5/2 underdog, but you write Diaz off at your peril.

Most boxing bets being made right now are for Paul as he is priced at 1/3, but you just have to look at the fights below to see how tough a bout with Diaz can be.

Diaz vs Conor McGregor

Probably the most famous of Nick Diaz’s career victories came when he got the better of the ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor at UFC 196 in 2016. Called in as a late replacement for Rafael dos Anjos, Diaz took on the fight with just eleven days’ notice, something that shows his love of a fight.

The lead-up to the match saw both men tear into each other in the media and at the weigh-in, with a war of words becoming personal at times. Diaz promised to hurt the Irishman pre-match, and that is exactly what happened.

McGregor had the upper hand early in the contest, but Diaz once again showed his ability to take shots like no one else and eventually made his way back into the fight with some big blows of his own. The fight would eventually end in Round 2 with Diaz winning by submission.

Diaz vs Leon Edwards

If ever there was a match that showed exactly what Nate Diaz is all about, it was his crazy rumble with Leon Edwards at UFC 263. Diaz took a bad beating from the current UFC Welterweight champion for a full four rounds, but it was in round 5 that the real Diaz came to the fore.

After showing his ability to stand up to a beating, his stamina started to kick in and he landed some serious blows to the Englishman as the final bell approached. Edwards was saved by the bell and ended up winning by unanimous decision.

Will Diaz Be A Danger To Paul?

More than 20,000 people signed up to get early access to tickets for my fight with Nate Diaz. If you signed up you will get a code tomorrow for on-sale at 5pm CST.



Otherwise full on-sale this Thursday at noon CST. This is going to be a massive event. #PaulDiaz pic.twitter.com/2saNtE5SyW — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) May 8, 2023

So what is likely to happen on August 5th? Jake Paul will once again be his cocky self, but we have seen how Diaz has reacted to that in the past. Paul will be the more technical boxer with his experience in the ring, but Diaz will keep swinging for as long as he can, and if he connects with his rival’s chin, who knows what could happen.

Verdict

Simply put, Jake Paul should win. His experience in the boxing ring will stand to him, and he has actually shown some good technical skills in his career thus far. However, Diaz will keep going as long as he can stand up, so this will likely end in a unanimous decision for the social media influencer.