The Rules of the Ring: What WWE Wrestlers Have to Follow

The world of professional wrestling is full of excitement and entertainment, but it is also governed by a strict set of rules that wrestlers must follow. From no unauthorized physical contact to maintaining a healthy diet and exercise regimen, these rules are in place to ensure the safety and well-being of the wrestlers, as well as the integrity and quality of the WWE product. In this article, we’ll explore some of the key rules that WWE wrestlers must adhere to in order to succeed in the world of professional wrestling.

No unauthorized physical contact: WWE wrestlers are not allowed to engage in any physical contact with each other outside of the scripted matches and rehearsed segments. This means that they cannot get into real fights or engage in any roughhousing or horseplay.

No illegal substances: WWE wrestlers are strictly prohibited from using any illegal drugs or performance-enhancing substances. The organization has a strict drug testing policy in place to ensure that all wrestlers are clean and healthy.

No outside activities without permission: WWE wrestlers are not allowed to participate in any outside activities or make any public appearances without the permission of the organization. This includes wrestling for other organizations, appearing on television shows, or participating in public events.

No social media violations: WWE wrestlers are expected to conduct themselves professionally on social media and are not allowed to make any derogatory or inflammatory comments. They are also not allowed to reveal any backstage secrets or spoilers on social media as, although the fights are scripted, some online bookmakers offer bets on the results, especially the winner, and leaking information will affect them.

Follow dress code: WWE wrestlers are expected to maintain a certain level of professionalism and are required to follow a specific dress code when appearing on WWE programming. This includes wearing business casual attire when traveling and appropriate ring gear during matches.

Follow storylines: WWE wrestlers are required to follow the storylines and scripts provided to them by the creative team. They are not allowed to deviate from the script or improvise during matches or segments.

Perform at live events: In addition to appearing on television, WWE wrestlers are required to perform at live events, including house shows, pay-per-view events, and international tours.

Maintain physical condition: WWE wrestlers are expected to maintain a high level of physical condition in order to perform at a high level in the ring. This includes following a healthy diet and exercise regimen, as well as receiving regular medical check-ups.

Maintain professional relationships: WWE wrestlers are expected to maintain positive and professional relationships with their colleagues, as well as with WWE staff and management.

While these rules may seem strict, they are in place to ensure the safety and well-being of all WWE wrestlers, as well as the integrity and quality of the WWE product.