Watch: Houston Alexander stops Joey Beltran at BKFC 33

UFC veterans Houston Alexander and Joey Beltran met in the BKFC 33 main event Friday in Omaha, NE. The 50-year-old Alexander already had a 2-0 record in bare knuckle fighting going into the bout. Beltran was the former BKFC heavyweight champion and came into the fight with a record of 5-3-1.

Despite being 10 years his junior, Beltran couldn’t seem to deal with Alexander’s punching speed and power. “The Assassin” ended up finishing “The Mexicutioner” in the second round. Check out the finish below:

Fourteen of Houston’s 17 wins in mixed martial arts came by way of knockout and even at 50 the veteran still packs plenty of punch. In fact Beltran has reported he suffered two hairline fractures to his orbital bone and also a fracture to his skull from the fight. “The Mexicutioner” said afterward he’s taken hundreds of punches by heavyweights over the years and never suffered this type of injury before.

Well Damn man I knew right away something felt different and wrong with the first jab he landed, I did my best and recovered, then in the second he landed again it felt mushy and crunched and I that’s when I turned away. Two hairline fractures in my orbital and skull by my teeth. But that’s the game I signed up for. So no tears for me. Honestly there really was nothing more or different that could have been done training camp and preparation was perfect! It was just my time.I have literally taken hundreds of punches from giant heavyweights over the years and never had this happen. I felt that shit crunch and knew fuck im done. And I’m ok with it. I have fought on 4 continents, 10x in UFC,8x in Bellator was 3 x world champion in BKFC so I’m ok if this chapter is done. I really am. I just don’t want people being sad or down around me. Cuz I’m cool with it. I have an amazing beautiful rock solid supportive wife @teambritainbeltran that loves me and needs me. I have my family and friends that I know love me. And most of all I know who I am and my value to the world and I am proud of me. -Joey Beltran via Facebook post