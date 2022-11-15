Invicta FC 50 features rare one-night straw weight tournament

Invicta Fighting Championships returns to Denver for its milestone 50th numbered event on Wednesday, Nov. 16. The event will include a rare one-night, four-woman tournament to determine the organization’s new straw weight (115 lbs.) champion.

The four female fighters competing in the tournament include recent Invicta winner Valesca “Tina Black” Machado (10-3), UFC veteran Gloria “Glorinha” de Paula (6-5), 20-year-old Brazilian Ediana “Mel Pitbull” Silva (12-2) and Polish newcomer Karolina “Polish Assassin” Wójcik (9-2). Both the semifinals and finals will consist of three, five-minute rounds. Tournament match-ups will be drawn during the event’s weigh-ins on Wednesday.

As is always the case with these one-night MMA tournaments, there is a chance following the semifinal matchups that one of the ladies won’t physically be able to compete in the finals. Therefore the event includes two strawweight tournament reserve bouts. Wrestling standout Sharon “The Dream Catcher” Jacobson (6-5) will face unbeaten boxer Melissa “La Bella Bestia” Oddessa (3-2) and sanda specialist Maira Mazar (8-4) will take on Ireland’s Danni McCormack (5-2).

In addition, Invicta FC 50 will feature a co-main event between former bantamweight title challenger Katharina Lehner (7-3) of Germany and UFC veteran Talita Bernardo (8-4). The card will also include a bantamweight bout between Denver’s own “Grizzly” Claire Guthrie (3-1) and undefeated Brazilian Marilia “The Tigress” Morais (3-0).

Fans can watch Invicta FC 50 live on AXS TV in the U.S., Fight Network in Canada, and Invicta’s official YouTube Channel and Facebook Page, kicking off at 9 p.m. ET/7 p.m. MT.

The current fight card can be found below:

Strawweight Title Tournament Final: TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD Bantamweight: Katharina Lehner vs. Talita Bernardo

Katharina Lehner vs. Talita Bernardo Bantamweight: Claire Guthrie vs. Marilia Morais

Claire Guthrie vs. Marilia Morais Strawweight Title Tournament Semifinal: TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD Strawweight Title Tournament Semifinal: TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD Strawweight Title Tournament Reserve: Sharon Jacobson vs. Melissa Oddessa

Sharon Jacobson vs. Melissa Oddessa Strawweight Title Tournament Reserve: Maira Mazar vs. Danni McCormack

Strawweight Title Tournament Participants

Valesca Machado

Gloria de Paula

Ediana Silva

Karolina Wójcik

Check back with us for exclusive coverage as Pro MMA Now will be attending this event.