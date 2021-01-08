Logan Paul pleads with Dana White after brother’s outburst

It seems like the Internet menaces, freak show boxers, and YouTube personalities Jake and Logan Paul just can’t seem to stay out of the spotlight.

A short while ago during one of his rants, Jake Paul insulted Dana White by calling him a “bald b#%ch” among other things. Logan has been trying to make friends with people like Dana and sometimes has to scramble to make sure he is distancing himself from his brother’s comments. He does just that in the clip below.

Logan knows that working with Dana White is big money and that alienating him is not a good idea if you want to make some big money. Jake seems to believe that making everyone angry is the way to drum up interest. Maybe he is counting on the fact that they want to see him get knocked out enough to pay that big money.