50 Cent clowns Floyd Mayweather for butt hair beard implants

The year has started off with a bang. We aren’t talking about the MAGA assault on the capitol. We aren’t talking about Jake and Logan Paul breaking up. No this is bigger.

We are talking about rapper 50 Cent dissing boxer Floyd Mayweather jr over what he claims are beard implants.

He took hair from his ass and put it on his face. LOL WTF is really going on Champ? 50 Cent

Keep in mind that 50 is always stirring up trouble on social media and challenging boxers and MMA fighters. It’s all trolling and usually funny.

50 cent taking shots at Floyd Mayweather for this new look. pic.twitter.com/lQAPRiEQk6 — Take Hip Hop (@takehiphop) January 5, 2021

Dang, 50. Don’t hurt em.