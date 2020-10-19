Watch: HRMMA heavyweight champ Harry Hunsucker submits Jordan Mitchell

HRMMA Professional heavyweight champion Harry Hunsucker defended his title for the first time this past Saturday at HRMMA115. “The Hurricane” submitted challenger Jordan Mitchell via Americana in the first round impressing the fans and the promoters. Matchmaker Hardrock Higdon summed it up best when he commented “this guy is for real“.

After the Fight, Hunsucker took the mic and opened up about his goals which were pretty straightforward. He is one of the few fighters we have run across that compete solely to test themselves. A few more big fights like this and he may just end up testing himself in a Bellator or UFC cage. Check it out.

From where I sat…

And the official…