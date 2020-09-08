HRMMA welcomes MMA back to Kentucky in October

Big time mixed martial arts competition finally returns to Kentucky on October 17th courtesy of B2 digital fighting series promotion HRMMA. The coronavirus put everything on hold across the world and unless you had the initials U F and C in your name putting an event on pretty much wasn’t happening.

The HRMMA card is a big one and includes the first ever professional heavyweight championship defense in Kentucky history that will go down in Bowling Green. Harry Hunsucker will defend it against Jordan Mitchell in what is sure to be a slugfest.

Due to the ever-changing pandemic situation we will update the card as we get closer.