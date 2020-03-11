What Can we Expect from a Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury Trilogy Fight?

On February 22nd 2020, the highly-anticipated rematch between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury went down at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Nevada. After fighting it out to a draw in their initial bout, the Gypsy King refused to allow the judges to have any bearing on the second contest as he stopped the American in the seventh round to become the new WBC heavyweight champion. Reports of late, however, suggest that Wilder is set to activate his pre-agreed rematch clause to ensure a third fight between the two.

With speculation mounting over the future direction of the heavyweight division, we’re going to discuss what may happen if a trilogy fight were to occur in the coming months.

Will it be Repeat or Revenge?

While many expected the second bout between Fury and Wilder to be hotly contested, much like the first, the statistics show that Fury dominated almost every round. The Englishman, who knocked down his opponent in both rounds three and five, landed more punches in six of the seven rounds. Moreover, in the penultimate round before Wilder’s corner threw in the towel, the Gypsy King landed a total of 32 punches, which is significantly more than the Bronze Bomber’s eight strikes.

Ahead of the rematch with Wilder, Fury split from his long-term trainer, Ben Davison, and opted to go in a different direction through appointing SugarHill Steward. From the get-go, it was clear that the Brit was reaping the rewards of this decision as his new, forward-thinking approach helped to pressure his American opponent and deny him the space and time to set up his devastating right-hand punch.

Following his defeat, the Bronze Bomber is blaming the weight of his pre-fight entrance costume for his lacklustre display, claiming that it was too heavy and harmed his ability to stand. While only Wilder will know how much of a difference this had on his performance, the evidence presented during the seven rounds of boxing shows a trilogy fight is likely to bring a similar outcome. Although anything can happen in heavyweight boxing, Fury, by his own admission, believes that he will only get better through working with SugarHill, which will be music to the ears of the Englishman’s supporters.

Would a Rematch be the Best Outcome for Boxing?

While, at the time of writing, it appears likely that Wilder will activate his rematch clause, it does beg the question as to whether a third fight would benefit the boxing world. There can no doubts that Fury outboxed and outclassed Wilder in their most recent contest, and, having gone close to beating the American at the first time of asking, few seem convinced that a trilogy bout will show anything that hasn’t already been seen.

For Wilder, the opportunity to reclaim his WBC heavyweight world title is one that he cannot pass up. However, an all-British contest between Fury and Anthony Joshua is arguably a more intriguing prospect as it could allow for the unification of the division. As of February 28th, the latest boxing odds have Joshua at 6/4 to beat Fury should the two meet in what will undoubtedly be one of the biggest fights in British boxing history.

Fury Against Joshua May Have to Wait

Ultimately, Wilder has earned the right to try and reclaim his status as a champion in the heavyweight division, and, after going close to stopping Fury in their first fight, he knows that he is capable of beating the Gypsy King. Although the contest itself may not be as sought after as other potential matchups, a clash between two greats of the division shouldn’t be taken lightly.