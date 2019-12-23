Most Fun Outdoor Sports for a Great Weekend with Friends

What is the importance of sport in our lives? Playing sports has a lot of advantages and it contributes to lower obesity rates. People who exercise tend to have lower risk of diabetes and blood pressure. Moreover, exercising also contributes to better heart and lung function. Some sports tend to have a bigger impact over a longer period, so it’s important to learn to play sports from a younger age because you’ll be more active as an adult too. According to some recent researches, playing sports can also help you be happier, healthier and more satisfied with your life.

Skiing

Skiing is one of the most popular sports that almost everyone loves to practice. Over the past few years, it became much more affordable and common to practice skiing. Yet, if you are a beginner, it might be a bit expensive to start practicing it (purchasing the equipment, hiring an instructor).

People who practice this sport often are fit and healthy. As most of the people, you most likely don’t live next to a mountain, but you can organize a weekend trip or plan ahead for annual trips. Depending on your experience, you can go to various ski resorts with different slopes.

Snowboarding

This mountain sport is a combination of skiing and surfing and it’s dedicated to the ones who don’t coordinate their legs and arms too well. If you love snow and you’re not too afraid of falling down too many times, this sport is definitely for you. There are a lot of techniques and specialized equipment that can define your style and how advanced you are. If you are a fan of snowboarding, you probably know that there are a lot of styles which you can try out, such as Alpine Snowboarding, Freestyle, Big Air, Snowboard Racing, etc. You can enjoy most of these activities by staying at a ski resort with your friends.

Paintball Game

Paintball is a game that quickly gained popularity over the last few years. The game’s focus is between teamwork and strategy combined with pure adrenaline which makes it an unforgettable experience. The idea of this game is to play into teams and remove your adversaries by shooting them with your best paintball gun. Paintball is a game that doesn’t require you to be physically fit, it is mostly focused on working together with your friends and achieve goals as a squad.

Paintball is a game of strategy, requiring you to think and act very quickly. There are a few abilities you have to demonstrate in paintball games like intelligence and determination. It will also help you learn about teamwork, develop leadership abilities and gain self-esteem. Paintball is a very safe game as long as you follow the instructions.

Golf

Golf is an individual game but it can also be played in a team. The purpose of the game is to get the ball into the hole with a limited number of attempts. Golf is a very popular sport played by people of all ages. It can be played for relaxation but also competitively.

The playing area is called a golf course and it’s not a standard size. It may vary in length and design. People enjoy a lot experiencing different courses, many of them being well-known for their beauty or difficulty. The spirit of the game is to show consideration for the other players and to respect all the rules of the game. All players should act in a disciplined way, no matter how competitive they can get.

Cycling

The key to being fit and healthy is to be physically active. Exercising daily helps you prevent serious diseases such as heart disease, obesity, cancer, mental illness, diabetes, etc. Riding your bicycle is one of the best ways to keep you healthy and also, the cheapest as well. Cycling can be practiced by people of all ages, from young children to adults. It is also a fun activity and very good for the environment as well. It’s an amazing and efficient routine that you must add to your life as soon as you can to stay fit and healthy. It’s a very funny method of spending time with your friends at the park and also, to make it more interesting, you can compete with each other, or just admire the nature. Cycling is an aerobic workout activity which means that it will improve your blood pressure, increase your body temperature and your lungs are going to be healthier. Overall, it will improve your fitness level.

Mountain Biking

Mountain biking requires different types of bicycles and is very energetic for your body. If you are an adventurous person, going on a biking trip is one of the most intense outdoor sports. A skilled cyclist can go to many mountain paths no matter their complexity, but a beginner will struggle with it. This type of outdoor sport involves core strength, stability, and endurance. Advanced riders can go on a freeride or dirt jumping aerial exercises to look cool. You have to go to the gym long before you start practicing this sport, as it strengthens your entire body. If you fall on your first journey, don’t worry! Practice is the key to this sport.

Hiking

Hiking is an amazing fitness workout with numerous advantages: great cardio, amazing views, fresh air, etc. It can be a little intimidating at first, especially in the mountains. If you are a beginner and your friends are not too interested in this sort of activity, you can join hiker groups and learn how to make the experience safer and enjoyable. A safe pair of boots, the right equipment, and a set of sticks are enough to start hiking.

Also, there is another exciting level of hiking – Glacier hiking- You should be at least mid-level experienced hiker to try it and of course, it’s recommended to go with a guide. Unlike snow, ice is slippery and risky, so you’ll need safety equipment and crampons to step hard into the ice in order not to fall down. The experience is exhausting, yet the views are amazing which makes it totally worth it. Your muscles will work harder, your heart rate will rise but you’ll fill your lungs with fresh air.

However, as mentioned above, it can be risky because there are a lot of caves that will eventually breakdown. In this case, the importance of the guide is what matters most.



Any type of sports requires effort and have similar health benefits. Find those activities that you enjoy and that you can imagine yourself practicing several times a month. In the end, it’s important to enjoy the sport you are practicing.