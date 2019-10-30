Avoiding the hype: how to choose the right bookmaker

Bookmakers are an integral part of the process for those who enjoy a gamble from time to time. Responsible for taking your wager when Betting online on sports in IN and offering you a set of odds on the outcome of a certain event, there’s a chance for you to win big if you work with the right bookmaker. And ever since sports betting gained many more legal permissions recently after the repeal of the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act, or PASPA, the range of bookmaker choice on offer has become even more diverse and interesting.



But selecting a bookmaker is not necessarily an easy process, and it can sometimes even be fraught with problems such as fraud, rule-flouting and more. By doing your research, though, you’ll be able to avoid the bad eggs in the bookmaking basket and find a platform or individual who you know you can trust. This article will show you how.



Fees and charges



It’s quite common, especially in the world of online bookmakers, to see bookmakers who offer a range of seemingly appealing special offers. Perhaps they’ll offer you a free bet when you sign up, for example. Or maybe they will tell you that your winnings can be doubled or even tripled in certain circumstances. But this might not be the whole story: this kind of hype is good for hooking you in, but once you’re there and have benefited from this one-off bonus, you may then find that fees for other transactions and activities with that particular bookmaker are too onerous for you.



For that reason, you should always ask to see a full list of fees, and in particular any deductions that the bookmaker might be able to make from any profits you might potentially make yourself. And it’s definitely also worth checking whether or not the bookmaker has a minimum cash-out amount or a fee for withdrawals. This might be buried in the small print, so don’t be afraid to ask before you sign up and hand over your hard earned cash.



Diverse options



Sports betting is a relatively new phenomenon in the US. Before the PASPA law was struck down in 2018, it was only legal to bet on either very particular games (such as some types of horse race) or in very particular areas, such as Las Vegas. Betting on the big name sporting events in the wider country, such as baseball or basketball, was illegal. Now that it’s up to the individual states to decide whether or not sports betting is legal in their jurisdiction, though, many states have legalized it – and the bookmaking scene is burgeoning and finding its feet as a result.



But the consequence of this for those who are choosing a bookmaker is that there’s not yet the same diversity of bookmakers that can be found in other countries in which sports betting has been established for some time. The market in the US has not quite found its way around the whole of the sporting scene yet, and as a result some bookmakers don’t offer a fully diverse list of different sports and odds. If you want to bet on some sort of niche sport, ensure that your preferred bookmaker offers odds on it before you sign up.



Your location



As outlined above, the federal ban on sports betting was overturned back in 2018 – but that’s not the same as stating that the entire country can now bet on sports. The legal change simply meant that states could choose whether or not to take a proactive decision about legalizing sports betting, which is very different to a mass legalization across the board.



If you live in a state in which it’s not yet legal, it’s important to be very wary of any bookmakers who state that they can help you get around the laws. If you’re based somewhere in which sports betting hasn’t been legalized, it’s unlikely that any legitimate bookmaker will be able to offer you these services. And if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is – and it’s a sign that it’s not wise to trust that particular provider.



Now that sports betting has been decriminalized at the federal level, there’s never been a better time to be a bettor here in the US. And by checking out your options and keeping your wits about you, you can find a bookmaker that’s perfect for you.