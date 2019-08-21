Conor McGregor has message for Nate Diaz after UFC 241 win

Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor have a history.

Nate Diaz shocked the world when he submitted the seemingly unstoppable Conor McGregor at UFC 196. In the return bout at UFC 202 the Irishman squeaked out a majority decision and a trilogy closer seemed inevitable. Unfortunately the fight has yet to materialize and it may be years before we see it – if ever.

Nate just put on a masterful performance at UFC 241 in his decision victory over Anthony Pettis. His return to The Octagon was almost exactly three years in the making and his post fight call out was sure to include McGregor, right?

Wrong.

He instead called out Jorge Masvidal leaving Conor a little confused.

While we agree that Conor would have been the most logical person we remind the Irishman that he isn’t the center of the UFC fight universe like he was before.

Nate Diaz army mutha truckas.