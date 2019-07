ESPN Magazine’s Blockbuster issue cover features WWE women’s champ Becky Lynch and GLOW series star Alison Brie. The two look like pro wrestling stars from the Attitude Era of the 90’s and we are okay with that.

Check it out.

.@WWE Raw women's champion @BeckyLynchWWE and the star of "GLOW," @alisonbrie, graced the cover of ESPN The Magazine's Blockbuster issue, on newsstands this Friday 📸 pic.twitter.com/1Rs867tuWr — espnW (@espnW) July 9, 2019