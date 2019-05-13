Workout for Students: Dietary Supplements for Brain Activity and Athletic Performance

Introduction

There’s an old Latin proverb that says “Mens sana in corpore sano”, which basically means “a healthy mind in a healthy body”, and arguments that support the validity of the ancient saying are valid up to this day. College life is stressful, according to research, and one of the best ways to deal with the stress is through a workout. Whether you’re a devoted athlete or physical activities represent a stress-relief therapy for you, there is a string of dietary and sports supplements that enable you to get the maximum results from your workout sessions. Since fast-paced lifestyle and academic obligations require enhanced effectiveness of all our activities, it’s important to know what you can use to make every minute spent in gym count.

College students and physical exercise

According to recent surveys, college students don’t spend enough time taking care of their physical state, which is bad news on its own. Physical activity reduces stress, improves breathing and posture, brings more oxygen into our blood and makes our mind sharper. Classroom activities and homework take a substantial portion of our time, but that’s not an excuse to forget about keeping your body healthy. One could always find a way to create time; you could get research paper writing help online and thus create an opening for a running session in the local park, at least. Therefore, all you need to do is be creative with your time, and here are a few supplements that could help you gain more with less effort.

Brain activity supplements

Fish Oils

Our brain is a complex organ, vital for all of our bodily functions. The control room, sort of speaking of the largest number of brain functions sit in the grey matter, which requires omega 3 fatty acids. Humans produce a certain amount of these acids; however, fish oil is the best natural source of these brain boosters. If you are not too keen on introducing more fish into your diet, consider getting some fish oil capsules and give your brain that extra kick.

Resveratrol

This substance belongs to polyphenols, which are compounds that scientists extract from the plants and can act as antioxidants that reduce the risk of cancer and heart disease. Furthermore, Resveratrol protects nerve cells, thus keeps your brain safer from the risk of Alzheimer’s and prolongs life expectancy. Researchers extract the matter from plants like red grapes in order to produce brain supplements from natural Resveratrol.

Caffeine

According to research, caffeine use is increasing in the last few years, mostly because it’s the main component of brain supplements that enhance memory and ability to focus. Off course, as with any other substance, you should control your intake of caffeine pills; however, most of the supplements are made of natural coffee bean extract.

Phosphatidylserine

Next to being almost impossible to spell, this substance is essentially a phospholipid that exists in cell membranes. Although lots of people take Phosphatidylserine in pills it’s important to know that not all sources carry the type of substance that boosts memory and reduces stress. As EU Food and Health Authority claims, bovine brain cortex and soya bean-based Phosphatidylserine might not have the beneficial impact on your mind and body, so it’s recommended that you do some research before acquiring your supplements.

Acetyl-L-carnitine

Our body creates this substance naturally through L-carnitine, but it can also find its way into our system through supplements and there convert into L-carnitine which is extremely helpful for our brain’s wellbeing. It reduces the effects of alcohol-induced memory issues, enhances blood circulation into our brain and helps with nerve-induced pains.

Athletic Performance supplements

Milk is one of the best sources of protein; however, most people are lactose intolerant, while others tend to develop intolerance over the years. Whey protein is one of the best sports nutrition supplements because it provides 80-90 percent of protein per gram, depending on the type of product you choose, while excludes the side effects that milk could cause to certain people. Furthermore, unlike milk and similar sources of protein, Whey includes a low amount of carbs and fats, thus making it a perfect solution for dieters.

This one is a milk-based protein, the likes of which we introduce into our body through the cheese and other dairy products. It provides a steady stream of amino acids, which are the building blocks of proteins, through a course of 7 hours. Furthermore, Casein Protein provides low levels of lactose, making it easier to digest.

Leucine is a branched-chain amino acid which is of paramount importance for protein synthesis. As such, this sports supplement allows you to maintain your muscle mass and gain more strength with every new workout session. It’s an excellent addition to your diet if you wish to build your muscles, more so if you wish to see the results faster but you don’t have time for long gym sessions.

Relaxing after your workout is important, but what if you don’t have the time to rest your body completely because your class schedule is too tight? Glutamine is an amino acid that helps your body recuperate faster after the gym. Furthermore, it’s beneficial for your brain and immune system, as one of the functions includes feeding your cells with necessary nutrients. This way, you can spend more time in the gym, spend less time to get back your strength and be more effective overall.

Our body naturally creates Creatine through amino acids, however, as a sports supplement, this substance allows you to build your muscles faster, and become stronger in a short period. If your workout requires fast-paced exercises with large bursts of energy, like weightlifting, Creatine can help you reproduce your spent energy back into the energy you can use again.

Conclusion

College is stressful, as we mentioned earlier; it requires both physical and mental engagement, both of which can exhaust any person up to the breaking point, which can be prevented. Regular exercises, healthy diet, and carefully picked dietary supplements can help us retain our health and keep our mind free from stress. Of course, before you reach out for a certain supplement; make sure you talk to an expert that would help you choose the best option for you.

