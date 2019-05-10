VIDEO: Bellator 221 weigh ins include Jake Hager’s shirtless and very round opponent

Beef plant worker…

Holy…

Beef plant worker TJ Jones is being fed to Jake Hager, formerly known as WWE champion Jack Swagger this weekend at Bellator 221. Is it disrespectful that they are referring to him not as mixed martial artist but beef plant guy? Probably.

Hager won his first bout easily against some questionable competition in JW Kiser back in January and most expected a stronger opponent this time around.

Wrong.

Beef plant…now we’re doing it…mixed martial artist TJ Jones will face off with and try to play spoiler to Hager in his sophomore effort.

Before then check out the weigh ins for Saturday’s event and the incredible..um…physique of Jones.

Imagine the internet freak out if TJ wins…